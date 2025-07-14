Israel increased Rafah demolition

Aims to transfer entire population of Gaza to ‘humanitarian city’ in the south

Demolition operations being conducted by Israel in Gaza's southern Rafah Governorate have been stepped up sharply, an investigation by Al Jazeera's Sanad investigations unit has found.

Israel's defence ministry has announced a plan to relocate 600,000 people into what observers say would be "concentration camps" in the area in southern Gaza, with plans to expand this to the Strip's entire population.

Sanad's analysis of satellite imagery up to July 4, 2025, shows the number of demolished buildings in Rafah rising to about 28,600, up from 15,800 on April 4, 2025, according to data from the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

This means that approximately 12,800 buildings were destroyed between early April and early July alone – a marked acceleration in demolitions that has coincided with Israel's new push into Rafah launched in late March 2025.

Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, told reporters last Monday that an initial 600,000 Palestinians living in the coastal al-Mawasi area would be transferred to Rafah, the location for what he called a new "humanitarian city" for Palestinians, within 60 days of any agreed ceasefire deal.

According to Katz, the entire civilian population of Gaza – more than 2 million people – will eventually be relocated to this southern city.

A proposal seen by Reuters carrying the name of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) detailed plans for a "Humanitarian Transit Area" in which Gaza residents would "temporarily reside, deradicalise, re-integrate and prepare to relocate if they wish to do so".

The minister said Israel hopes to encourage Palestinians to "voluntarily emigrate" from the Gaza Strip to other countries, adding that this plan "should be fulfilled".

He also stressed that the plan would not be run by the Israeli army, but by international bodies, without specifying which organisations would be implementing it.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) – which has been banned by Israel – warned against the latest mass forced displacement plan.

"This would de facto create massive concentration camps at the border with Egypt for the Palestinians, displaced over and over across generations," he said, adding that it would "deprive Palestinians of any prospects of a better future in their homeland".

Israeli political commentator Ori Goldberg told Al Jazeera that the plan was "for all facts and purposes a concentration camp" for Palestinians in southern Gaza, meaning that Israel is committing "what is an overt crime against humanity under international humanitarian law".