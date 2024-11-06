Israel hits Hezbollah intel HQ in Syria, 2 killed

World
AFP, Jerusalem
Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:17 AM

Israel's military said its air force struck the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah's Syrian branch in a strike on Damascus on Monday, an attack a war monitor said killed two people.

It was a rare acknowledgement by Israeli authorities of an attack against Syria.

The military has intensified its strikes on targets in Syria since launching its war against Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon more than a month ago.

Warplanes "conducted an aerial operation and struck Hezbollah terror targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria", the military said. The Syria branch "includes an independent intelligence gathering, coordination, and assessment network", it said.

