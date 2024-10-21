World
Reuters
Mon Oct 21, 2024 10:14 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 10:56 AM

Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after Israeli strikes, as seen from Deir Qoubel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon October 20, 2024. REUTERS

 Israel gave the United States a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two U.S. officials and two Israeli officials.

Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.

Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report added.

A U.S. official told Axios it was highly unlikely that Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.

The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The embassies of Israel and Lebanon in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the report added.

