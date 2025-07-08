Israel bombs ports, power plant in Yemen

Houthis continue to fire missiles; Iran president says ‘no problem’ restarting nuke talks with US

Israel struck Houthi targets at three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the military said early yesterday, in its first attack on Yemen in nearly a month.

The strikes hit the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant on the coast, in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, the military said.

Hours later, Israel said two missiles were launched from Yemen. Attempts were made to intercept them, though the results were still under review. The Iran-aligned Houthi forces said they had fired missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel in retaliation for the strikes on Yemen, reports Reuters.

The Israeli ambulance service said it had not received any calls regarding missile impacts or casualties following the launches from Yemen.

Since the start of the offensive in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have fired at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade, in what the group says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones fired toward Israel have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

Israel said its attacks yesterday also targeted a ship, the Galaxy Leader, which was seized by the Houthis in late 2023 and held in Ras Isa port.

"The Houthi terrorist regime's forces installed a radar system on the ship, and are using it to track vessels in international maritime space in order to promote the Houthi terrorist regime's activities," the military said.

The Houthi military spokesperson said the group's air defences had responded to the Israeli attack with "a large number of domestically produced surface-to-air missiles".

Israel's military told residents to evacuate the three ports before it launched its attacks. Residents of Hodeidah told Reuters that the strikes on the power station had knocked out electricity. There was no immediate information on casualties.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview released yesterday that his country has "no problem" restarting nuclear talks with the United States, provided that trust can be reestablished between the two countries, reports AFP.

"We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations," Pezeshkian told US media figure Tucker Carlson. "There is a condition ... for restarting the talks. How are we going to trust the United States again?"