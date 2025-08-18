Iraq uncovers suspected IS burial site near Mosul

World
AFP, Baghdad
Mon Aug 18, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 12:10 AM

Iraqi authorities have begun excavating the site of a mass grave believed to contain thousands of victims of the Islamic State (IS) group near Mosul city, the project's director told AFP yesterday.

The first phase, which was launched on August 10, includes surface-level excavation at the Khasfa site, director Ahmed al-Assadi said.

An AFP correspondent visiting the site in northern Iraq yesterday said the team unearthed human skulls buried in the sand. Khasfa is located near Mosul, where IS had established the capital of their self-declared "caliphate" before being defeated in Iraq in late 2017.

