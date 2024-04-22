Iran’s Khamenei praises ‘success’ of military

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the country's armed forces for their "success" in his first public comments since Tehran launched an unprecedented direct attack on Israel last week. In a meeting with Iranian military commanders yesterday, Khamenei praised the armed forces for their "success in recent events", a week after the country's first-ever direct attack on Israel from its own territory. "The armed forces showed a good image of their abilities and power and an admirable image of the Iranian nation," Khamenei said. The remarks from Iran's supreme leader are the first since Iran attacked Israel and since a reported Israeli attack on a military airbase in central Isfahan province on Friday.