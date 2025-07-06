World
Sun Jul 6, 2025 01:19 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 01:22 PM

Iran's Khamenei attends public event after weeks of war with Israel

Khamenei claims victory over Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a religious event on Saturday, according to a video carried by state television, after reports that he was in a "secure location" since the start of a 12-day air war with Israel in which top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists were killed.

The video carried by state media showed dozens attending a ceremony to mark Ashura, the holiest day of the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, standing chanting as Khamenei entered a hall where many government functions are held.

For apparent security reasons, Khamenei had issued pre-taped messages during the war which started on June 13, and avoided public appearances.

On June 26, in pre-recorded remarks aired on state television, Khamenei promised that Iran would not surrender despite U.S. President Donald Trump's calls.

