Pakistan today said the Iranian foreign minister will visit the country next week, signalling efforts to rebuild ties after the neighbours exchanged missile and drone strikes last week at what they said were militant targets.

Ambassadors of both countries have also been asked to return to their posts by January 26, the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.