Iranians wary of what future holds

People in Tehran said the hours of darkness before Trump's truce took hold were the most terrifying of the war as Israel intensified its bombardment.

"We felt jets flying so low above our apartment that the windows shook. The bombing intensified to a level I've never experienced before. People ran into the streets, terrified and panicking," said Mariam, 39, from Kordan, about 30 miles north-west of capital.

When residents ventured out in the streets after the sun rose on Tuesday, their first question was what kind of country the bombers had left in their wake. "There's a silence now, like a pause in breath before something worse," Mariam said.

Most of the Iranians the Guardian talked to were pessimistic, fearing the regime would use the war as a pretext for rolling back some of the liberties carved out by the female-led resistance of the past few years.

In Tajrish bazaar in north Tehran, everyone had their own opinion on whether the end to the fighting announced by Trump would last, reports AFP.