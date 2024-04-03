Iran vows revenge on Israel

Death toll rises to 13

Iran yesterday warned its arch foe Israel that it will retaliate for an airstrike that killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals, and destroyed its consular annex building in the Syrian capital. Israel declined to comment on Monday's strike in Damascus, which fuelled Middle East tensions already inflamed by the Gaza war and violence involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Iranian state media said 13 people were killed in the strike in which, according to Tehran's ambassador, Israeli F-35 fighter-jets fired six missiles that levelled the five-storey consular building adjacent to the embassy.