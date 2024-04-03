World
AFP, Tehran
Wed Apr 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 12:23 AM

Most Viewed

World
SYRIA CONSULATE STRIKE

Iran vows revenge on Israel

Death toll rises to 13
AFP, Tehran
Wed Apr 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 12:23 AM

Iran yesterday warned its arch foe Israel that it will retaliate for an airstrike that killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals, and destroyed its consular annex building in the Syrian capital. Israel declined to comment on Monday's strike in Damascus, which fuelled Middle East tensions already inflamed by the Gaza war and violence involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Iranian state media said 13 people were killed in the strike in which, according to Tehran's ambassador, Israeli F-35 fighter-jets fired six missiles that levelled the five-storey consular building adjacent to the embassy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বান্দরবান
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রুমায় সোনালী ব্যাংকে ডাকাতি, ম্যানেজারকে অপহরণ

ডাকাতরা ব্যাংকের নিরাপত্তায় নিয়োজিত আইন শৃঙ্খলা বাহিনীর অস্ত্রও লুট করেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জিম্মি জাহাজ এমভি আবদুল্লাহ: মুক্তির বিষয়ে জলদস্যুদের সঙ্গে আলোচনায় অগ্রগতি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification