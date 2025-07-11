Iran threats within UK ‘significantly increased’

Says intel watchdog

The threat posed by Iran in the UK has "significantly increased", with Iranian spies behind more than a dozen attempts to kill or kidnap British-based individuals since 2022, parliament's intelligence watchdog warned yesterday.

The UK government's response has been too focused on "crisis management" while concerns over Iran's nuclear programme have overly dominated, the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament also concluded.

Its report comes amid growing alarm in Britain at alleged Iranian targeting of dissidents, media organisations and journalists in the UK, which has included accusations of physical attacks.

Iran in March became the first country to be placed on an enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), which aims to boost Britain's national security against covert foreign influences.

"Iran poses a wide-ranging, persistent and unpredictable threat to the UK, UK nationals, and UK interests," Kevan Jones, chairman of the watchdog committee, said in the report's conclusions.

"Iran has a high appetite for risk when conducting offensive activity and its intelligence services are ferociously well-resourced with significant areas of asymmetric strength."