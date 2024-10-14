World
Mon Oct 14, 2024 08:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 08:40 PM

Iran slams US obstruction of Security Council on Gaza, Lebanon

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi slammed as "a disaster" on Monday what he called US obstruction of the United Nations Security Council in relation to the wars in Lebanon and Gaza.

In a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Araghchi welcomed efforts by China, a permanent member of the council, to "stop the warmongering and the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel)" in Gaza and Lebanon and described the "inaction of the UN Security Council due to the obstruction of the United States as a disaster".

