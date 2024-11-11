World
AFP, Tehran
Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

Iran says three militants killed in southeast

AFP, Tehran
Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Iranian security forces yesterday killed at least three people during clashes with jihadists in the country's restive southeast, state media reported, following a deadly attack on police last month.

"Three terrorists of the enemy were killed and nine others were arrested" during operations in Sistan-Baluchistan province, the official IRNA news agency said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Some 15 militants have been reported killed since an October 26 attack claimed by the Pakistan-based Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Arabic for Army of Justice). That attack left 10 police officers dead in the province.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders both Afghanistan and Pakistan, is one of Iran's most impoverished provinces and one of the few mainly Sunni provinces in Shiite-dominated Iran.

It has for years faced unrest involving drug-smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi minority and Sunni Muslim extremists.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ব্যাংক

প্রচলিত ব্যাংকে ইসলামি ব্যাংকিং বন্ধ হতে যাচ্ছে

গত জুন পর্যন্ত ৩০ প্রচলিত ব্যাংক তাদের ৩৩ শাখা ও ৬৮৮ উইন্ডোর মাধ্যমে ইসলামি ব্যাংকিং সেবা দিয়ে এসেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ইস্কাটনে জোড়া খুন: সাবেক এমপির ছেলে রনির জামিন স্থগিত

১৪ মিনিট আগে