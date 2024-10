Projectiles are seen in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel, October 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Tehran has warned the United States against intervening following Iran's attack on Israel.

"We have... warned the US forces to withdraw from this matter and not to intervene," Araghchi told state television, adding that the message was relayed through the Swiss embassy in Tehran.