World
AFP, Tehran
Sun Apr 14, 2024 09:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 09:40 PM

Most Viewed

World

Iran says informed US of 'limited' attack on Israel

AFP, Tehran
Sun Apr 14, 2024 09:38 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 09:40 PM

Iran's foreign minister on Sunday said Tehran had informed the United States and gave a 72-hour warning to neighbouring countries of its retaliatory attack on Israel.

"We announced... to the White House in a message that our operations will be limited, minimal and will be aimed at punishing the Israeli regime," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Iranian top diplomat was speaking during a briefing to foreign diplomats about Tehran's drone and missile attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 strike on Iran's Damascus consulate.

The Damascus strike levelled the five-storey consular annex of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Tehran later vowed to avenge the strike which it blamed on Israel.

During Sunday's briefing, Amir-Abdollahian said Iran had informed neighbouring countries of its planned retaliatory attack "72 hours before the operation".

"We announced to our brothers and friends in the region, including the countries hosting American military bases, that our objective was only to punish the Israeli regime," he said.

"We are not seeking to target the American people or American bases in the region," he said, but warned that Iran could target US military positions involved in "defending and supporting" Israel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মুক্তিপণ নিয়ে কোনো মন্তব্য করা যাবে না: কেএসআরএম

জলদস্যুদের সঙ্গে হওয়া চুক্তির শর্তগুলো গোপনীয় বলে জানিয়েছে প্রতিষ্ঠানটি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ এলাকার অনেক বাইরে ছিল এমভি আবদুল্লাহ, তাই সশস্ত্র প্রহরী নেওয়া হয়নি’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification