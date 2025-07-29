World
AFP, Tehran
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 11:56 PM

Most Viewed

World
World

Iran rejects talks with West on ‘defence capabilities’

Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 11:56 PM
AFP, Tehran
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 11:56 PM

Iran yesterday said that its military capabilities were not up for negotiations, after France called for a "comprehensive deal" with Tehran that covers its missile programme and regional influence.

"Regarding matters related to our defence capabilities, there will absolutely be no discussion," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a regular press briefing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Iran generally refers to all military activities, including its ballistic missile programme, as defensive.

On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told CBS News show "Face The Nation" that Western governments were seeking a "comprehensive agreement" with Iran, in part to avert the "risk" that it could covertly pursue a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

Barrot said such agreement would include "the nuclear dimension" as well as the "ballistic component" and "the regional destabilisation activities that Iran has been conducting", referring to armed groups backed by Tehran across the Middle East.

Baqaei yesterday said: "One cannot expect a country to remain in the treaty while being deprived of its stated rights, particularly the peaceful use of nuclear energy."

He added that Iranian had emerged from the war with its staunch rival Israel "even more determined... to safeguard all their assets, including their means of defence against foreign aggression and hostility". 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতার অভিযোগে সেনা কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত আদালত গঠন: আইএসপিআর

বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, সম্প্রতি একটি আইনশৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনীর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়। অভিযোগটি পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রূপপুর প্রকল্পের প্রথম ইউনিটে পারমাণবিক জ্বালানি লোড নভেম্বরে 

এইমাত্র