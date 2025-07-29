Iran rejects talks with West on ‘defence capabilities’

Iran yesterday said that its military capabilities were not up for negotiations, after France called for a "comprehensive deal" with Tehran that covers its missile programme and regional influence.

"Regarding matters related to our defence capabilities, there will absolutely be no discussion," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a regular press briefing.

Iran generally refers to all military activities, including its ballistic missile programme, as defensive.

On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told CBS News show "Face The Nation" that Western governments were seeking a "comprehensive agreement" with Iran, in part to avert the "risk" that it could covertly pursue a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

Barrot said such agreement would include "the nuclear dimension" as well as the "ballistic component" and "the regional destabilisation activities that Iran has been conducting", referring to armed groups backed by Tehran across the Middle East.

Baqaei yesterday said: "One cannot expect a country to remain in the treaty while being deprived of its stated rights, particularly the peaceful use of nuclear energy."

He added that Iranian had emerged from the war with its staunch rival Israel "even more determined... to safeguard all their assets, including their means of defence against foreign aggression and hostility".