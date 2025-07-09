Iran president faces backlash over ‘soft’ US stance

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian yesterday came under fire after voicing support for renewed talks with the United States, with critics accusing him of being "too soft" in the wake of last month's attacks on the country.

The backlash followed the release of an interview with US media personality Tucker Carlson, in which Pezeshkian said Iran had "no problem" resuming talks so long as trust could be rebuilt between the two sides.

His comments came less than a month after Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign on June 13 that killed senior military commanders and nuclear scientists in Iran.

Iranian state media reported Monday that the death toll in Iran following the 12-day war with Israel has risen to at least 1,060.