AFP, Riyadh
Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:35 AM

Iran holds talks with KSA after truce with Israel

Iran's foreign minister has held talks with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, the Saudi foreign ministry said, two weeks after a ceasefire between regional rivals Iran and Israel began.

Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country hoped the truce would contribute to regional stability, and emphasised Riyadh's position "in supporting dialogue through diplomatic means as a path to resolving disputes," the ministry said in a post on X early yesterday.

According to the Saudi ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "expressed his gratitude" to Riyadh for its condemnation of Israel's attacks on Iran last month.

Israel launched its u bombing campaign on Iran on June 13, targeting military and nuclear facilities.

