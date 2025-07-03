World
Iran formally suspends its co-op with IAEA: report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian yesterday put into effect a law passed by parliament last week to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, Iranian state media reported.

Iran has threatened to halt cooperation with the IAEA, accusing it of siding with Western countries and providing a justification for Israel's air strikes, which began a day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The law stipulates that any future inspection of Iran's nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency needs approval by Tehran's Supreme National Security Council.

US sources say Tehran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz last month

"We are aware of these reports. The IAEA is awaiting further official information from Iran," the IAEA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two US officials said the Iranian military loaded naval mines onto vessels in the Persian Gulf last month, a move that intensified concerns in Washington that Tehran was gearing up to blockade the Strait of Hormuz following Israel's strikes on sites across Iran.

The previously unreported preparations, which were detected by US intelligence, occurred sometime after Israel launched its initial missile attack against Iran on June 13, said the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters.

