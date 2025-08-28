World
AFP, Tehran
Thu Aug 28, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 28, 2025 12:09 AM

Iran forces kill 13 militants in southeast

Iranian forces have killed 13 militants in a raid in the restive southeast, state media reported yesterday, adding they were members of a group suspected of a recent deadly attack on police.

"So far, 13 terrorists have been killed and a number of others arrested" in Sistan-Baluchistan province, the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

It said operations were carried out in the cities of Iranshahr, Khash and Saravan. The broadcaster said that some of those killed were suspected of being behind an ambush reported on Friday that killed five policemen in Iranshahr.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long been a flashpoint for clashes between security forces and armed groups, including drug traffickers and separatists. Home to a large Sunni Muslim Baluch community, the province is one of the poorest regions of Shia-majority Iran.

