Iran FM to Saudi for talks on Gaza and Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is heading to Saudi Arabia Wednesday for talks on efforts to end Israeli attacks on Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, his ministry said.

Hamas and Hezbollah are both in the Iran-backed "Axis for Resistance" of militant groups in the region.

Araghchi will visit the Gulf kingdom "in furtherance of our diplomatic efforts, in coordination with countries of the region", ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei posted on X.

He said the trip would focus on stopping "the Israeli regime's genocide & aggression and to alleviate the pain and suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon".

Shiite-dominated Iran and Sunni Muslim-majority Saudi Arabia resumed relations in March 2023 under a surprise China-brokered deal following a seven-year rupture.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter and custodian of Islam's two holiest sites, paused US-brokered talks on recognising Israel after the Gaza war broke out between Hamas Palestinian militants and Israel.

Iran has repeatedly accused its arch-foe Israel of committing genocide and war crimes since the Gaza war began.

In Beirut on Friday after the conflict spread to Lebanon, Araghchi said Tehran supports efforts for a "simultaneous" ceasefire in Lebanon and the Palestinian territory.

The Islamic republic called Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack "a turning point in the history of the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against Israel".