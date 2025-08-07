World
AFP, Tehran
Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:20 AM

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Iranian authorities yesterday executed a man convicted of spying for Israel by passing on information about a nuclear scientist killed during the 12-day war with Israel in June, the judiciary said.

"Roozbeh Vadi... was executed following judicial proceedings and confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, adding that the man had leaked information about a "nuclear scientist who was assassinated during the Zionist regime's recent aggression." The execution was carried out by hanging, it added.

