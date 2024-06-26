Int’l probe highlights ‘attack on press freedom’

People gather to fill up their water containers from a truck loaded with water cisterns in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Ten children on average per day in Gaza are losing one or both of their legs in the offensive raging in the besieged territory, the head of the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said. Photo: AFP

A collaborative investigation by international media outlets yesterday shed light on the circumstances behind more than 100 Palestinian journalists and media workers being killed in the Gaza offensive, some while wearing a press vest.

A consortium led by investigative outlet Forbidden Stories and involving around 50 journalists from 13 organisations including AFP and The Guardian took part in the probe.

It looked into strikes involving journalists and media infrastructure since Israel launched a devastating offensive in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

"More than 100 journalists and media workers have been killed," Forbidden Stories' Laurent Richard said in an editorial accompanying the Gaza Project's publication.