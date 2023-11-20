Internet ban in Manipur extended till Nov 23

The government of India's Manipur state has extended the ban on internet services for another five days until November 23, considering the unfavourable law and order situation in the violence-hit state.

The state police chief's report to the government observed that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages inciting violence, which might have "serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state," which has witnessed months-long ethnic violence.

The police report also highlighted incidents such as ambushes on security forces, protests over missing persons, highway blockades, and student demonstrations, which have heightened fears of anti-social elements exacerbating the situation, reports India Today.

The order extending the internet ban noted that such a move is necessary to "stop the spread of disinformation and false rumours" and to prevent any activities which might "cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order".

Nearly 200 people have been killed since the ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal groups, the Kukis and Meiteis, on May 3. Several hundred people were injured in the violence, which is still ongoing in some locations.

The violence erupted first after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.