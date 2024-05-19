International students at US campuses risk deportation

Just last week, US Representative Ogles introduced a bill called the Study Abroad Act that would take away student visas "for rioting or unlawful protests, and for other purposes".

Legal experts and civil rights advocates warn that even temporary suspensions could have severe consequences for students who depend on educational visas to stay in the country.

When a student-visa holder is no longer enrolled full time, the university is obliged to report the student to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) within 21 days.

DHS oversees immigration services for the US government. Students must then make plans to leave or risk eventual deportation proceedings.

Even outside of an academic context, non-citizens face the possibility of heightened consequences should they choose to protest.

While non-citizens enjoy many of the same civil rights as US citizens, experts said that laws like the Patriot Act may limit how those protections apply.

Passed in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the Patriot Act includes language that could be used to interpret protests as "terrorist" activity, according to civil rights lawyer and New York University professor Elizabeth OuYang.