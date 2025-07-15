‘Inexcusable’ lapses cited in Trump shooting

Says probe report

A congressional inquiry into the attempt to assassinate US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally a year ago on Sunday lamented "inexcusable" failures in the Secret Service's operations and response, and called for more serious disciplinary action.

On July 13, 2024, a gunman shot the then-Republican presidential candidate during a campaign rally in Butler, grazing his ear.

One bystander was killed and two other people in addition to Trump were wounded before a sniper killed the gunman.