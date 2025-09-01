Indonesia protests force U-turn on MPs’ pay

President Prabowo orders military and police to act against rioters

Indonesian political parties have agreed to revoke a number of perks and privileges for parliamentarians, President Prabowo Subianto said yesterday, in a bid to calm anti-government protests that have left five people dead and caused the worst violence in decades in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Protests began on Monday over what demonstrators called excessive pay and housing allowances for parliamentarians. The unrest escalated into riots on Friday after a motorcycle rideshare driver was killed during police action at a protest site.

Homes of political party members and state buildings were ransacked or set ablaze, sparking widespread concern.

Investor sentiment took a hit as the protests led to a steep selloff in Indonesia's stocks and currency on Friday.

Prabowo, speaking at a news conference at the Presidential Palace and flanked by the leaders of various political parties, said he had ordered the military and police to take stern action against rioters and looters, warning that some of the actions were indicative of "terrorism" and "treason".

"Leaders in parliament have conveyed that they will revoke a number of parliament policies, including the size of allowances for members of parliament and a moratorium on overseas work trips," Prabowo said.

"To the police and the military, I have ordered them to take action as firm as possible against the destruction of public facilities, looting at homes of individuals and economic centres, according to the laws," he added.

The protests represent the most significant challenge to Prabowo's government, which has faced little political opposition since taking office nearly a year ago.