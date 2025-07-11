Indo-Pacific a ‘focal point of US foreign policy’

Rubio tells Asean ministers

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met counterparts in Southeast Asia yesterday during his first visit to the region since taking office, reassuring them it is a priority for Washington, despite President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Washington's top diplomat joined foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur at a meeting that includes Australia, China, the European Union, Japan, Russia, South Korea and Russia, and others.

The visit is part of an effort to renew US focus on the Indo-Pacific and look beyond conflicts in the Middle East and Europe.

"It is our view, our strong view, and the reality that this century and the next, the story of the next 50 years, will largely be written here in this region, in this part of the world," Rubio told the gathering of Asean ministers.

"When I hear ... that perhaps the United States or the world might be distracted by events in other parts of the planet, I would say distraction is impossible," added Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser.