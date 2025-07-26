India’s rajasthan: School roof collapse kills 7 children

17 injured; dozens feared trapped

At least seven children were killed and 17 injured in India's western state of Rajasthan after the roof of a school building collapsed yesterday, local media reported, with dozens still feared trapped under the rubble.

A local police officer, who declined to be named, told Reuters the school building was old and the roof might have fallen in as a result of heavy rainfall in the region.

"There were 25-30 children in the room when the roof fell after the morning prayers," Rajasthan education minister, Madan Dilawar, told AajTak news channel.

Visuals from news channels showed locals gathered around the site of the collapse. Distressed family members could be heard crying as authorities used a crane to remove the debris.

Local media reported that 32 students had been pulled out safely, but rescue operations were ongoing.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children," Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on X.

Some of the injured children were critical, local police officer Amit Kumar told the PTI news agency, according to the Economic Times newspaper.