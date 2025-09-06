World
AFP
Sat Sep 6, 2025 02:17 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 03:03 PM

India's Modi says ties with US still 'very positive'

Trump previously told reporters that he "will always be friends with Modi".
AFP
Sat Sep 6, 2025 02:17 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 03:03 PM
Photo: Collected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday New Delhi and Washington still shared "very positive" ties, after US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their personal friendship and downplayed his earlier remarks about "losing India" to China.

The exchange comes amid strains after Washington imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of fuelling Moscow's deadly attacks on Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil.

But Trump and Modi, both right-wing populists, have shared a strong bond since the US president's first term.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi wrote on X, adding that India and the United States shared a "very positive and forward-looking comprehensive and global strategic partnership".

Earlier, Trump told reporters that he "will always be friends with Modi".

"India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," Trump said, downplaying his earlier remarks about "losing India" to China.

Last week, Modi visited China to attend a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, his first visit to the country in seven years, signalling a thaw between the two Asian powers.

Trump has appeared irritated at New Delhi as he seeks credit for what he said was Nobel Prize-worthy diplomacy for brokering peace between Pakistan and India following the worst conflict in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

India, which adamantly rejects any third-party mediation on Kashmir, has since given the cold shoulder to Trump.

