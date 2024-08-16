India’s Modi renews push for common civil code

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday he wanted to press ahead with a national common civil code of law, a proposal bitterly opposed by Muslim activists as an attack on their faith.

India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law but rules vary on personal matters.

The proposed civil code would standardise laws across all religious communities but has been bitterly opposed by Muslim activists and liberals as an attack on the largest religious minority.

However, Modi said during an annual Independence Day address: "Those laws that divide the country on the basis of religion, that become reason for inequality, should have no place in a modern society."