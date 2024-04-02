World
Reuters, New Delhi
Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:18 AM

India’s Congress gets breather until after polls

India's Income Tax department will not pursue a 35-billion rupee ($420 million) payment from the main opposition Congress party until after the completion of general elections in June, the department told the country's top court yesterday.

The tax department's decision is seen as a breather for the Congress, which has been served multiple income tax notices over the past month and authorities have recovered 1.35 billion rupees in penalties from its bank accounts weeks before voting begins on April 19.

The party has called the action against it as politically motivated and an attempt to financially cripple it as it has hurt its election campaign expenses.

