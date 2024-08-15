Indian soldier, suspected rebel killed

World
AFP, Srinagar
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:19 AM

Soldiers in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir battled insurgents yesterday, with a captain and a suspected rebel killed in clashes in the territory, the army and police said.

The Indian army, in a post on social media platform X, offered its "deepest condolences" over the death of the officer.

Police said in a statement that "during the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised", a term they use indicating a gunman had been killed.

The violence is the latest in a string of clashes in the Hindu-dominated southern Jammu region this year.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called a meeting with army, security, and intelligence chiefs yesterday after the latest clashes in Jammu.

