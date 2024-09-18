Indian police chief in Kolkata sacked after protests

Indian authorities in Kolkata have sacked the city's police chief and top health ministry officials after furious protests at the brutal rape and murder of a doctor.

The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor's bloodied body at a state-run hospital in the eastern megacity on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

The murder has triggered protests across India and repeated strikes by medics demanding safer conditions for women.

While many protests and strikes have since calmed in the rest of India, regular demonstrations continue in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner and two health departments officials after a meeting with medics late Monday.

"We have agreed to remove the director of health services and director of medical colleges," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.