Indian Ocean: Iran hosts jt drills with Russia, Oman

Sun Oct 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 01:21 AM

Naval drills hosted by Iran with the participation of Russia and Oman and observed by nine other countries began in the Indian Ocean yesterday, Iran's state TV said.

The exercises, dubbed "IMEX 2024", are aimed at boosting "collective security in the region, expand multilateral cooperation, and display the goodwill and capabilities to safeguard peace, friendship, and maritime security", the English-language Press TV said.

Participants would practice tactics to ensure international maritime trade security, protect maritime routes, enhance humanitarian measures, and exchange information on rescue and relief operations, it said.

