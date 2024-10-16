Indian FM in Pakistan on rare visit

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Pakistan yesterday in the first such visit in almost a decade for a meeting of governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), with the capital city under tight lockdown.

Jaishankar was among nearly a dozen leaders participating in the gathering in Islamabad, culminating with the main event today.

It has been nearly a decade since a foreign minister from Pakistan's arch-rival India has visited amid frosty relations between the two nuclear powers.

Both sides have said no bilateral meeting is planned. The meeting of the SCO, a Eurasian security and political group formed in 2001 by Russia and China, is the highest-profile event hosted by the troubled South Asian nation in years.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is already in Pakistan, while seven more prime ministers of other member and observer states, including Russia's Mikhail Mishustin, were also due to participate in person.