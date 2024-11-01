Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali

Indian and Chinese troops yesterday exchanged boxes of sweets at two points on their contested high-altitude border on the occasion of Diwali, a week after the leaders of the Asian rivals held a rare meeting.

China and India, the world's two most populous nations, are intense rivals and have accused each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial divide, known as the Line of Actual Control.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of a BRICS gathering in Russia on October 23, the pair's first formal meeting in five years.

In their meeting, Xi said they should "strengthen communication and cooperation", while Modi said "mutual trust" will guide ties with China.

It signalled a potential thaw between the nuclear-armed neighbours since clashes between their troops in 2020 over their border, which killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

Yesterday, photographs released by the Indian army showed soldiers shaking hands and handing gift-wrapped boxes of sweets in the rugged icy mountains of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, to mark India's Hindu festival of lights, Diwali.