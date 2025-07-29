Indian army kills ‘three rebels’ in Kashmir

Indian security forces killed three suspected armed rebels in Indian-administered Kashmir yesterday, the army said.

The incident occurred in the mountains of Dachigam, around 30 kilometres from the disputed region's main city of Srinagar.

"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight," the Indian army said in a statement on social media.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and the neighbours -- which both claim the region in full -- have fought two wars over its control.

The clash comes more than three months after gunmen attacked tourists in Pahalgam, a popular resort town in the restive territory, killing 26 people, mostly Hindus.

India accused Pakistan of backing the attackers, a charge Islamabad denied, sparking an intense four-day conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals in May that killed more than 70 people on both sides.