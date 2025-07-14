World
AFP, New Delhi
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:48 AM

World
World

Indian army killed leaders in Myanmar strikes

Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:48 AM
Says India rebel group
AFP, New Delhi
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:48 AM

Separatist militants in northeastern India said the Indian army carried out cross-border drone strikes on the group's camps in neighbouring Myanmar yesterday, killing three of its leaders.

Some rebel groups in northeastern India have ethnic, linguistic and cultural ties with minorities across the border in Myanmar and maintain a presence there.

A top commander of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) was killed and 19 others wounded in a drone attack in Myanmar near the border, the separatist group said.

"Two more senior commanders were killed" in subsequent strikes, ULFA said, adding: "Several other members and civilians were also wounded."

