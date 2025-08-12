India won’t be allowed to choke Indus River

Says Pakistan army chief Asim Munir

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has warned that Pakistan will never allow India to choke the Indus River and will defend its water rights at all costs even if the forces will have to destroy any controversial dam that India sought to build on it.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it," he told members of the Pakistani-American community in Tampa, Florida. "The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. We have no shortage of resources to undo the Indian designs to stop the river."

Field Marshal Munir, who visited two US cities over the weekend, flew to Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday after completing his second high-profile trip to the United States in less than two months. Like his previous visit, he engaged with both political and military leadership in the host country.

In Tampa, the army chief attended US Central Command (Centcom) change of command ceremony. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), his engagements included the retirement ceremony of General Michael E Kurilla, Commander of CENTCOM, and the Change of Command in which Admiral Brad Cooper assumed charge.

The ISPR said FM Munir praised Gen Kurilla's "exemplary leadership and invaluable contributions in strengthening Pakistan-US military relations" and expressed confidence that Admiral Cooper "would take this partnership forward to address shared security challenges".

On the sidelines, FM Munir met US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and chiefs of defence from other friendly countries, inviting Gen Caine to visit Pakistan and reaffirming Islamabad's role as a key regional security stakeholder.