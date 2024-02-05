India won't aid Canada probe till evidence shared: report

A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, site of his June 2023 killing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023. REUTERS

India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader until Canada shares evidence, India's High Commissioner to Canada told the Globe & Mail newspaper in an interview published today.

"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities," High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.

"Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities."