World
Reuters
Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:12 PM

Most Viewed

World

India won't aid Canada probe till evidence shared: report

Reuters
Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:05 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:12 PM
A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, site of his June 2023 killing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023. REUTERS

India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader until Canada shares evidence, India's High Commissioner to Canada told the Globe & Mail newspaper in an interview published today.

"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities," High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আইনমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত কবে শেষ হবে, তা নির্ধারণ সম্ভব না: আইনমন্ত্রী

সোমবার জাতীয় সংসদে এক সম্পূরক প্রশ্নের জবাবে মন্ত্রী এ মন্তব্য করেন।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামরিক বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে ধৈর্য ধরার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification