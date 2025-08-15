India wants US ties based on mutual respect

Says its arms purchases are on course

India said yesterday that it hoped relations with the United States would move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests, seeking to temper worries that ties were headed downhill in the aftermath of high tariffs imposed by Washington.

A US defence policy team will be in New Delhi this month for talks with Indian officials and its arms purchases from the US are on course despite the strain in ties, the Indian foreign ministry said.

A new friendship built between the two countries has hit a rough patch after President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent last week from an earlier 25 percent saying it was a penalty for India's continued imports of Russian oil.

New Delhi has accused the US of double standards in singling it out for Russian oil imports and called the tariffs unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.

At the same time, it has also indicated that the warming of ties that began at the turn of the century covers a wide range of areas and should not be seen only through the prism of trade, although it hopes that trade talks will continue and result in a deal.