World
Reuters
Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:39 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:43 AM

Most Viewed

World

India in talks with ethnic groups clashing in Manipur state, minister says

Reuters
Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:39 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:43 AM
Demonstrators attend a protest march to demand an end to the latest spurt of ethnic violence, in Imphal, Manipur, India, September 10, 2024. REUTERS

The Indian government is in talks with the two ethnic groups at the center of a long running conflict in the northeastern state of Manipur, Interior Minister Amit Shah said at a press conference on Tuesday.

At least 225 people have died and some 60,000 have been displaced since fighting broke out last year between the Meitei and Kuki communities over the sharing of economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education that are given to the tribal Kukis.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Ethnic clashes in manipur: Internet blackout, curfew ordered

 

Related topic:
Manipurindia
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Films expected to be released this August

Films expected to be released this August

1m ago

Indian rescuers pull eight dead from collapsed building

1w ago

Shanto believes Bangladesh can beat India too

1d ago

Ransomware attack hits small banks across India

1m ago

Regime change in Bangladesh: The fallout for India

1m ago
|শিল্পখাত

আশুলিয়ায় শ্রমিকদের দুই পক্ষের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১

সকালে শ্রমিকরা কাজ করতে এসে দেখেন মেরামতের জন্য কারখানা বন্ধ রাখা হয়েছে। এতে শ্রমিকদের মধ্যে উত্তেজনা ছড়িয়ে পড়ে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রাশেদ খান মেনন আবারও ৩ দিনের রিমান্ডে

এইমাত্র
push notification