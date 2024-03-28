World
Reuters, New Delhi
Thu Mar 28, 2024
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 12:00 AM

India to spend $3.7bn to fence border

India plans to spend nearly $3.7 billion to fence its 1,610-km porous border with Myanmar within about a decade, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter, to prevent smuggling and other illegal activities.

New Delhi said earlier this year it would fence the border and end a decades-old visa-free movement policy with Myanmar for border citizens for reasons of national security and to maintain the demographic structure of its northeastern region. Myanmar has so far not commented on India's fencing plans.

Meanwhile, the leader of Myanmar's ruling military yesterday said the junta is holding power temporarily with aim of strengthening democracy and will forge ahead with plans to hold a fair election.

