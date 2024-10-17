India should take Canada allegations ‘seriously’: US

The United States on Tuesday called on India to take seriously allegations by Canada of an assassination plot, as tensions escalated between the two US partners.

"When it comes to the Canadian matter, we have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious and they need to be taken seriously. And we wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"Obviously, they have not," he said. "They have chosen an alternate path."

India and Canada on Monday expelled each other's ambassadors as Ottawa alleged that Indian involvement in a campaign against Sikh separatists went beyond what was previously known, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying New Delhi had made a "fundamental error."