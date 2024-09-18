India SC pauses ‘bulldozer justice’

World
AFP, New Delhi
Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:18 AM

World

India's top court yesterday ordered authorities to pause demolishing private property as punitive action against people accused of criminal activity, condemning the so-called "bulldozer justice".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government has frequently deployed bulldozers and earthmovers to flatten property owned by those facing trial, saying it targets illegal construction and is a firm response to criminal activity.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the campaign, has asked the government to stall the campaign, until the next hearing scheduled on October 1.

In a hearing last week, the court said the practice amounted to "running a bulldozer over the laws of the land".

