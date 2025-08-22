India, Russia agree to boost trade ties

India and Russia agreed to boost trade ties yesterday as their foreign ministers met in Moscow, giving little indication that US President Donald Trump's hefty tariffs on India for buying Russian oil would disrupt their relations.

Indian goods face additional US tariffs of up to 50%, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to New Delhi's increased purchases of Russian oil.

Western countries boycotting Russian crude say India's purchases are helping to fund Moscow's war in Ukraine. But New Delhi says its purchases are purely commercial transactions.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, after meeting with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov, said that ties between the two countries had been among the steadiest of major nations in the world since WWII.

The two countries reaffirmed their ambition to expand bilateral trade, including by increasing India's exports to Russia, Jaishankar said, according to a statement from India's foreign ministry.