World
Reuters, New Delhi
Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
Manipur VIOLENCE

India to re-run election at 11 places

Reuters, New Delhi
Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM

India, staging the world's biggest election, will re-run voting at 11 polling stations in the northeastern state of Manipur today after reports of violence and damage to voting machines in the state torn by months of ethnic clashes.

The election authorities declared the voting void at the 11 locations and ordered the fresh poll, the chief electoral officer of Manipur said in a statement late on Saturday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The main opposition Congress party had demanded a re-run at 47 Manipur polling stations, alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

‘প্রতিবেশী সব রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে শান্তিপূর্ণ সহাবস্থানের মাধ্যমে দেশের অর্থনৈতিক উন্নয়নই লক্ষ্য’

`কিন্তু যেকোনো আগ্রাসী বহিঃশত্রুর আক্রমণ থেকে দেশের সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষার জন্য আমরা সদা প্রস্তুত ও দৃঢ় সংকল্পবদ্ধ।’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কাতার আমিরের সফরে সই হবে ৬ চুক্তি ও ৫ সমঝোতা স্মারক: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification