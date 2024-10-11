India prepares to build two nuke-powered attack subs

India approved on Wednesday plans to construct two of a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, two defence officials said, in a project estimated to cost about 450 billion rupees.

As India scrambles to modernise its military in the face of China's growing presence in Indian Ocean region, it is focusing on boosting naval capabilities, and improving domestic weapons-making capacity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet gave the go-ahead for the first two submarines of a new class of six Indian Navy plans to make, the officials added,, but stopped short of providing delivery dates.

China, the world's largest naval force, with more than 370 ships, has been a security concern for India since ties nosedived in 2020 after 24 troops died in clashes along their Himalayan frontier.

Faster, quieter and capable of longer underwater stays than conventional diesel-powered craft, nuclear-powered attack submarines rank among the most potent naval weapons in the world.