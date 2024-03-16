India to hold marathon national polls from April 19

Indian parliamentary elections will begin on April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said today.

Voting will be staggered over seven stages between April 19 and June 1, he told reporters in New Delhi.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4, he added.

Kumar said 97 crore people will be eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls for 543 seats in India's Lok Sabha. Of them, 49.7 crore are male voters and 47.1 crore female voters.

A record number of 1.82 crore have been enlisted as first-time voters.

A total of 55 lakh EVMs will be used across 10.5 lakh polling booths across India for the world's largest electoral exercise, the CEC said.

Opinion polls have predicted an easy win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the vote.

If that happens, it would give Modi a third straight term in the world's fifth-largest economy.